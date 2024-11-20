CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 198,920 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $825,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 3,327,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,340,267. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

