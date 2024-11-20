Jennison Associates LLC Sells 658,875 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 658,875 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $794,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5,505.1% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 80,725.0% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $323.29 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,173 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,206. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

