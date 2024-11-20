Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $4,883,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $361.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.02 and a 52 week high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

