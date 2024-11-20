iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.29. The company had a trading volume of 266,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.43. The company has a market capitalization of $510.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $454.06 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.