iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IVV stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.29. The company had a trading volume of 266,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.43. The company has a market capitalization of $510.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $454.06 and a 1 year high of $603.09.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
