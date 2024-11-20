TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. 51,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,896. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,232 shares of company stock worth $13,425,876. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.