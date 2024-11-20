Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 275,870 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $772,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 595,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. 1,471,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,242. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.