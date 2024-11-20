BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. 640,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,203. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.