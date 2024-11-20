Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1960427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
