Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.30. 94,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 765,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Further Reading
