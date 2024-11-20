Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.30. 94,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 765,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.