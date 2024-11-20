Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,213,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,445 shares of company stock worth $2,218,394. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $448.01 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $346.29 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.85 and a 200-day moving average of $472.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of -225.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

