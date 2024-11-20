Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
Shares of CMCL opened at GBX 893.50 ($11.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,940.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,094.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.51. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.56).
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
