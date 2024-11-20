Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $177.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

