Altman Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $682.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $724.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
