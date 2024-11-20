Altman Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $682.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $724.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.