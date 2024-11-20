Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,393,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

