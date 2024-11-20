The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of IFN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

