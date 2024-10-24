McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

