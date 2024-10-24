McAdam LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $265.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.57.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

