Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 133 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $513.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.93.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

