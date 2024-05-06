Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,927 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

