Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Repay worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Activity at Repay

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.