Oppenheimer Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $135.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $116.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,862 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

