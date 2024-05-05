TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 386.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TKO Group worth $50,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.1 %

TKO Group stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

