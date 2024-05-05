SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

SolarWinds Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.70 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

