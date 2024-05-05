MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,733,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,045,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

