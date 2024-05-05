First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $675,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,085,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $69,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EL opened at $132.94 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $209.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

