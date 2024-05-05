Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,352 Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BUXX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.
Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Profile
