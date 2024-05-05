Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

