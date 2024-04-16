Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 16,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $170,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $498.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.19.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
