Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,098,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,519,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,999,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 335,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,399,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 1.7 %
V opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.19.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.