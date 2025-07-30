Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.