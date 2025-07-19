Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,650,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.67.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

