Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 144.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 242,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.