Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.67.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.