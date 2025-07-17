Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) and Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Head to Head Review

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) and Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interface and Safe & Green”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $1.32 billion 0.94 $86.95 million $1.45 14.58 Safe & Green $4.57 million 1.36 -$16.98 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Interface has higher revenue and earnings than Safe & Green.

Interface has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe & Green has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Interface shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Safe & Green shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Interface shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Safe & Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and Safe & Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 6.48% 17.73% 7.19% Safe & Green -370.03% N/A -75.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Interface and Safe & Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe & Green 0 0 0 0 0.00

Interface presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Interface’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Interface is more favorable than Safe & Green.

Summary

Interface beats Safe & Green on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products. It also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; as well as produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market. In addition, the company sells a proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound under the Intersept name; sells TacTiles, a carpet tile installation system, as well as various adhesives and products; and provides turnkey project management services for global accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly through independent contractors, installers, or distributors. Interface, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects. The Medical segment consists of joint venture COVID-19 laboratory operations. The Development segment focuses on real property development. The Corporate and Support segment includes general corporate expenses such as the executive office, corporate finance, accounting, audit, tax, human resources, risk management, information technology, marketing, and legal groups, corporate overhead, and other items not allocated to any of the company’s other segments. The company was founded on December 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

