Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $90.37

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.1%

DLTR stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

