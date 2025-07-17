Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.