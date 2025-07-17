Analyzing Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and Ricoh”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $7.41 billion 0.22 -$313.39 million ($0.12) -54.33 Ricoh $16.60 billion 0.30 $301.68 million $0.46 19.08

Ricoh has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ricoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -0.40% -0.84% -0.33% Ricoh 1.68% 3.91% 1.77%

Risk & Volatility

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ricoh has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ricoh beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents. It also offers production and OEM services for MFPs, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machine, scanners, network equipment, and related parts and supplies. In addition, the company produces and sells cut sheet printers, continuous feed printers, inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, related parts and supplies, services, and support and software. Further, it produces and sells thermal paper and media products, industrial optical components/modules, and electronic components and precision mechanical components, as well as offers digital cameras, 360°cameras, and environment and healthcare products. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

