Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.30. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

