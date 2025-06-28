Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

