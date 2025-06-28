Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $13.89 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

