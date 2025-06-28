International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

