Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 400.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $110.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

