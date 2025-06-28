Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

