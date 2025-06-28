Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.33 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

