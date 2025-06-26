Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,962 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

