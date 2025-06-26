Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $419.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.72 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

