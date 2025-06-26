NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 54,467 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.