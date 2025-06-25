Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.