Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.