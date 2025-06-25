Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.