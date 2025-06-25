Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
